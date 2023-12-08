Cook Your Next Meal In A Pumpkin To Mimic The Effects Of A Crockpot

When pumpkin season rolls around, our first thoughts typically drift toward cozy sips of pumpkin spice lattes; every autumn-lover's yearly go-to. With pumpkins being as versatile a fruit as they are (yes, they're technically a fruit!), there are a million different ways to get creative with them. The moisture inside of a pumpkin's flesh gives off steam when hot, so that means you can use pumpkins as a cooking vessel. The result is crockpot-style steamed ingredients that are juicy and moist, all while the heat stays inside for optimal cooking. While we obviously can't plug food into an outlet for a heat source like we would with a crockpot, a pumpkin placed in an oven will give a similar effect.

To master this trick, you'll have to first clean your pumpkin to remove any dirt. Next, create a "lid" by carving a hole into the top. Angling the knife towards the center of the pumpkin will ensure that the lid stays on during baking. This is very important as it's what keeps the steam inside. Finally, scoop out all the seeds and pulp, which you can use in the filling, depending on the recipe you're making. You can now fill the pumpkin with basically anything; meats, rice, pasta, and even desserts all work well here.