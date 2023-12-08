Dutch Letters Are The Tasty Midwest Pastries Shaped Like An 'S'

The Dutch have their ways of celebrating the winter season. That includes banketletter, a traditional pastry found throughout the country in early December. Whether the banketletter comes with a filling of almond paste or marzipan, which have important but subtle differences, these flaky treats have found their way into the hearts of some Midwesterners. People in that region may know them as letterbanket, boterletter,banketstaff, or simply Dutch letters. We have Dutch immigrants to thank for the pastry's induction into the United States and a family of determined bakers in Iowa have continued to share the sweet tradition with their community.

Harmon Jaarsma brought banket, the almond-filled puff pastry, to Pella and began making the treats in brick ovens to sell from his own Jaarsma Bakery. Since 1898, the bakery has remained a family-owned and run operation, offering freshly baked goods year-round. Whether celebrating winter holidays or the city's annual Tulip Time Festival, the golden pastry letters along with other Dutch favorites like almond butter cakes, kracklings, tarts, and strudel fly off the bakery's shelves.