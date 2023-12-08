The Crucial Reason You Need To Blanch Cabbage Before Freezing It

When it comes to preserving cabbage, one crucial step often overlooked is blanching before freezing. This process is not just a mere tradition, it's backed by science and practical benefits that ensure your cabbage retains its quality over time. Blanching involves briefly boiling vegetables and then plunging them into ice water which is vital for several reasons, including enzyme deactivation.

Cabbage contains natural enzymes that continue to age and break down the vegetable with time leading to loss of flavor and color. Blanching halts this, effectively pausing the aging process and ensuring it remains fresh-tasting for longer. Even though freezing inevitably affects the texture of cabbages, stopping the enzyme action through blanching helps retain some of that crunch.

Finally, blanching extends the shelf life it has in the freezer. While unblanched cabbage might suffer from quality degradation within a few months, a blanched version can be stored longer without significant quality loss.