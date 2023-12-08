Tofu Is The Unexpected Ingredient You Should Feature In Stroganoff

If you don't follow a plant-based meal plan, meat alternatives like tofu may not be a regular part of your diet. Yet, the soy-based product isn't solely for vegans and vegetarians. Given its neutral palate, it's the perfect blank canvas to add to classic dishes like stroganoff. When you place "tofu" and "stroganoff" together in a sentence, it sounds like the meat alternative is meant to replace the real thing in beef stroganoff.

However, it actually makes a great swap for mushrooms. Beef stroganoff doesn't always call for mushrooms, but the fungi give the recipe an earthy, umami quality that stroganoff isn't the same without. If you don't have them on hand, tofu's similar texture and mouthfeel make it an easy swap. The ingredients both have a spongy, absorbent consistency that will soak up the stroganoff's creamy sauce.

It's hard to mirror mushrooms' distinct, savory taste, but flavoring the tofu with some nutritional yeast will infuse them with an earthy, umami flavor. One thing that sets tofu apart from mushrooms is how soggy it can get when cooked in sauce. While traditional stroganoff calls for leaving mushrooms in the pan, bake medium-firm tofu separately and add it in when making the stroganoff sauce to avoid this.