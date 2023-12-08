Farro Vs. Brown Rice: What's The Difference?

With ingredients like wild rice, amaranth, and farro popping up on menus and in stores everywhere, it's hard to deny there are a lot of grains around these days. This is a great thing overall, as these grains are both flavorful and nutritious while bringing a satisfying diversity to meals and recipes. Yet with any proliferation of newly introduced foods, they are also bound to create some confusion. Amaranth may have a long history of feeding people in the Americas, but how many people today would know what they're getting when they order it? It also doesn't help that some of these grains look alike, and share similar flavors and cooking methods. This is especially true of farro and brown rice, two products with pretty different origins and histories that can be easy to confuse with each other once cooked.

While rice is its own cereal grain category, farro is a type of whole wheat. Both have a nutty flavor and similar texture when cooked, and both are healthier alternatives to their more processed cousins of white rice and white flour. But farro and brown rice have pretty different nutritional profiles when compared to each other. They also come from diverse regions of the world, China for rice and the Middle East and around the Mediterranean for farro, which influences how they are used.