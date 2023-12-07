Why You Shouldn't Bake Crispy Potatoes In A Glass Dish

Roasting potatoes in the oven delivers the perfect textural contrast of crispy, crunchy exteriors, and a steamy, pillowy soft interior. While plenty of cooks and recipe developers have weighed in on the best types of potatoes, seasonings, and oven temperatures to achieve the crispiest roasted potatoes, the type of baking dish you use is an equally important variable of success. You should always use a metal baking sheet or dish when baking crispy potatoes, and not a glass dish.

Glass dishes are wonderful heat insulators for long, low-temperature baking projects like pies, crumbles, and lasagna. They'll even keep food hot long after they come out of the oven. However, the glass will not hold up to high-heat baking. You could risk shattering glassware if you put it into a super-hot oven. Furthermore, glass will not evenly distribute high heat to potatoes as they roast, which translates to soft edges and, sometimes, unevenly cooked pulp.

Where glass insulates heat, metal is a well-known heat conductor. Consequently, metal baking sheets are optimal for high-heat recipes like roasted potatoes because they will effectively and efficiently transfer the high heat evenly, resulting in those desirably crispy-edged potatoes. Metal baking sheets are also ideal for placing under a broiler, which is a common step in recipes for crispy potato edges.

Metal baking sheets come in aluminum and stainless steel varieties. Both are acceptable for crispy potatoes, but aluminum metal pans can get hotter and cook potatoes faster than stainless steel.