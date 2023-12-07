If Your Espresso Martini Feels A Little Flat, Try Adding Amaro

Over the last few years, espresso martinis have exploded onto the cocktail scene — but innovative variations prove that the drink is more than just a trend. Using the cocktail as a blank canvas, you can incorporate all kinds of interesting ingredients; for example, in the style of Asheville, North Carolina's The Foundry Hotel, pecan rum and Amarula offer a more complex take on the standard espresso martini. But to give your next coffee-infused cocktail yet another quick boost, one particular Italian spirit has you covered.

Chris Hoekman, the lead bartender at the JW Marriott, Margeaux, told Tasting Table that amaro pairs especially well with espresso. In toying with amaro — an Italian liqueur – Hoekman devised a recipe for Margeaux's menu that's since remained. Typically, when people walk into a bar, they want something to start the night, but espresso martinis so often wind up tasting flat, Hoekman said, in regards to the drink's inspiration.

Amaro cocktails, however, pack plenty of flavor, bringing complexity to your favorite drinks. "[Our espresso martini recipe is] gonna be kind of based around getting the flavors and spices out of this amaro," said Hoekman. As for how, exactly, to pair amaro with your next espresso martini, follow Hoekman's example and start experimenting with the liqueur's potential.