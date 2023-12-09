Tabitha Brown's Absolute Best Holiday Cooking Tips

Vegan cuisine has come a long way over the years, thanks to influential foodies like Tabitha Brown. The bubbly actor and content creator is responsible for some of the most viral plant-based recipes across social media, from jackfruit pot roast to vegan meatloaf. Brown's skills in the kitchen have built the social media star a loyal following, with over 10 million followers across sites like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. While Brown is known for her popular vegan spins on everyday fare, she's also quite the entertaining expert as well. With holiday plans beginning to take shape, who better to seek cooking advice from than the vegan scene queen herself?

To help you perfect your produce-heavy menu this season, Tasting Table spoke to Brown in an exclusive interview held at the inaugural Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, Texas. The exciting new event, sponsored by Pepsi Dig In, celebrated Black-owned food and beverage makers, musicians, artists, and more. Fans flocked to see Brown appear as one of the featured guests at the two-day meetup, where she shared anecdotes and culinary secrets galore. Ahead, we'll explore Tabitha's tips for hosting a memorable holiday affair, from her favorite plant-based meat substitutes to time-saving pantry staples.