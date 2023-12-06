Hack Your Bread Baking Routine With A Terracotta Flower Pot

Whether you have your heart set on fluffy chocolate brioche or herby focaccia rolls, terracotta pots can bring a delightful Instagrammable accent to your meals. For gummier, chewier bread recipes, line pots with oil before placing the dough into the terracotta vessels. When coating the inside of the pot, use neutral oils like sunflower or rapeseed, and paint the container generously using a brush, sponge, or paper towel. You'll notice terracotta soaks up oil quickly, so you may need to use a few coats, or you can use baking paper to line containers, particularly those with drainage holes in the bottom; buttery, oily doughs are best served by a lining of parchment paper.

While you can reuse a container that once housed herbs or flowers, you can also buy pots strictly for culinary use. Look for unglazed pots at home and garden stores and choose from smaller sizes to serve individual portions or select larger pots to place a bigger-sized loaf onto the dining room table. Soak the pots in warm water and wipe them clean to ready them for baking. The more you use the pots in your kitchen, the more familiar you will become with the characteristics and results of the terracotta containers and the pieces of bread they produce.