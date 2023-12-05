Curry Bread Is One Of The Most Iconic Pastries In Japan

You spot a golden-brown, football-shaped bread coated in crispy panko in a Japanese bakery. Intrigued, you buy it and take a bite. The crispy exterior gives way to soft, buttery bread and a rich, savory filling of Japanese curry and vegetables. Sometimes, there's minced meat like pork or chicken inside. What you've just savored is a Japanese curry bread, or kare pan (カレーパン), one of the most iconic pastries in Japan. The deep, delicious curry flavors and the comforting textures of deep-fried milk bread come together in one beautiful package.

Curry bread purportedly carved its niche in Japan in 1927, when it was invented by the owner of a Tokyo bakery named Cattlea, according to Tokyo Cheapo. What inspired this dish was the Western cooking technique of deep-frying, which was rapidly gaining popularity across Asia at that time. Japanese curry has been a long-time staple in Japan, so what better way to marry a trend and a staple in one easy-to-sell package? Today, Cattlea still operates in the Koto City ward of Tokyo, and fans of curry bread will tell you that the ganso (original one) dating back to the Shōwa era remains the best. You can find curry bread in konbinis (convenience stores) all across Japan, and they are sold in Asian bakeries across Asia and Asian diasporas as well.