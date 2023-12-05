An Expert's Tip For Getting The Freshest Flavor In Your Ceviche

Ceviche is both easy to throw together and difficult to get right. With so few steps involved, each one of them needs to go well if you're going to end up with something not just palatable, but delicious. To get the facts on how to get the freshest flavor in our ceviche, we reached out to Chef Roberto Santibañez, cookbook author and chef + owner of Mi Vida and Fonda restaurants.

As you may already know, ceviche is made by soaking raw fish in fresh lime juice until the proteins have denatured, leaving you with a deliciously firm piece of meat. Chef Santibañez said, "I like to discard the initial lime juice and salt, and build out my ceviche adding more freshly squeezed lime juice for taste as needed." This is a great way to cut down on excess acidity and take back control of the flavors of the dish.

Knowing when to dump the lime juice is complicated since there are many opinions on what's best. Some people will marinate their ceviche for three or four hours, while others swear that the perfect marinating time is 15 minutes. The longer you keep the fish in the lime juice, the more the acid will break down the proteins. Some people complain that the fish becomes dry and chalky if it marinates for too long.