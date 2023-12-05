The Effortless Hack To Incorporate Fresh Spinach Into Pasta Dishes

Pasta for dinner is as impressive as it is reliable. It's filling and easily elevated, yet simple to make and tough to catastrophically mess up. Still, the line between a "good" and an "unforgettable" plate of pasta is fine and elusive. It mostly comes down to technique — which is why we're sharing a hack that'll simplify pasta night even further.

Next time you're whipping up a pasta dish that includes spinach, like Chicken Florentine Casserole, draining a pot of pasta over fresh spinach wilts it instantly. To do it, simply fill a colander with fresh spinach, place it in the sink, and strain your cooked pasta directly into the colander. The hot water that you'll be straining anyway is the one-stop tool for wilting baby spinach leaves on contact. From there, all you'll need to do is give your colander a few good shakes, then transfer the pasta and veggies back to the pot and stir in your favorite sauce.

Not only does this simple move cut down on extra steps, but it also helps home cooks avoid overcooking spinach, which is tragically easy to do. Avoid those unpleasant clumps of soggy, largely inedible plant matter that look more gray than green. Plus, this technique doesn't dirty any extra dishes besides the colander, so you won't have a sink-full to wash after enjoying dinner.