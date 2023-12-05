Try A Condiment Swap On Your Next Cuban Sandwich For A Flavor Twist
A classic Cuban sandwich is a delectable combination of sliced ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a blend of yellow mustard and mayonnaise between slices of white bread. The sandwich is popular across the U.S., especially in areas with thriving Cuban communities like in the Miami, Florida, area. So if you've ever bitten into a Cubano, it might be hard to fathom a better version but we've got an idea — swap the yellow mustard for a more flavorful condiment.
We find inspiration for this elevated sandwich hack from our original recipe for all-out Cuban sandwiches created by Leah Maroney. "If you want to switch it up, you can try different kinds of mustard," she explained, or "a little mayo and brown mustard in place of the yellow mustard." There are many varieties available on the grocery shelves to use and mixing it with mayonnaise, like Maroney suggests, can provide a creamy and tangy spread on your Cuban sandwich.
Condiments to give Cuban sandwiches a delicious twist
If you aren't sure which type of mustard you should spread on your Cuban sandwich for a delicious twist, we've got a few ideas for you to try out. The sandwich already has contrasting flavors from the sweet ham and salty roasted pork, which lends itself to trying different versions of the condiment. Do you prefer bold and spicy flavors? Use a spoonful of spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard for a pungent kick on its own or try it mixed in with mayo to tame some of the spiciness. And if a sweet and tangy flavor profile is more of your thing, use honey mustard on your sandwich.
But if you're not a fan of the tangy condiment, we have a few ideas to make your own version. Skip the mustard and just use mayonnaise. You can experiment with different types of mayonnaise like chipotle mayo for smokiness or a truffle variety for an elevated and earthy taste on the sandwich.
Don't like these suggestions? Make mojo sauce, a flavor-packed Cuban condiment that is typically made with orange and lime juice, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, and oil. You can also make a creamy version of mojo sauce by making it with mayonnaise instead of oil before spreading it on the sandwich.