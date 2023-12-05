Try A Condiment Swap On Your Next Cuban Sandwich For A Flavor Twist

If you aren't sure which type of mustard you should spread on your Cuban sandwich for a delicious twist, we've got a few ideas for you to try out. The sandwich already has contrasting flavors from the sweet ham and salty roasted pork, which lends itself to trying different versions of the condiment. Do you prefer bold and spicy flavors? Use a spoonful of spicy brown mustard or Dijon mustard for a pungent kick on its own or try it mixed in with mayo to tame some of the spiciness. And if a sweet and tangy flavor profile is more of your thing, use honey mustard on your sandwich.

But if you're not a fan of the tangy condiment, we have a few ideas to make your own version. Skip the mustard and just use mayonnaise. You can experiment with different types of mayonnaise like chipotle mayo for smokiness or a truffle variety for an elevated and earthy taste on the sandwich.

Don't like these suggestions? Make mojo sauce, a flavor-packed Cuban condiment that is typically made with orange and lime juice, jalapeños, garlic, cilantro, and oil. You can also make a creamy version of mojo sauce by making it with mayonnaise instead of oil before spreading it on the sandwich.