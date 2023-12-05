Canned Tuna Makes A Deliciously Affordable Substitute For Fish Tacos
Canned tuna is a versatile ingredient that's usually more affordable and easier to find than buying fresh fish. You might be accustomed to using it in a variety of classic dishes like tuna salad or casserole, but this canned fish is also a delicious and cost-effective substitute when you have a craving for fish tacos. Sure, other varieties of fish like mahi mahi, cod, and salmon are more commonly used in fish tacos, but canned tuna offers flavor for less.
It's not just about saving some money on your grocery bill, or using that can in the back of your pantry. Making tacos with canned tuna is also much easier compared to the fresh counterpart because you don't have to handle and cook raw fish. And because there's less prep work involved with canned tuna, these delicious tacos can be on your table much faster, making it an ideal recipe for a quick weeknight dinner or easy meal prep. For this version of tacos, we think it's best to use tuna in water rather than the oil-packed variety because it gives you more control of the flavor and seasonings. And if you're concerned about packaged fish containing more salt than fresh, use an option with reduced sodium or no extra salt.
Using canned tuna for fish tacos
These tacos should be easy to make, but there's still a little prep work involved. Before you assemble your tacos, carefully open the can and drain any excess liquid off the tuna to prevent watery tacos. After it's drained, it's time to heat the fish so you don't bite into cold tacos. You can sauté the tuna in a pan for a few minutes until it's warmed and season it with your favorite taco seasoning or a blend of spices like chili powder, paprika, onion powder, and cayenne pepper if you like a little heat. If you're short on time, you can safely heat canned tuna in the microwave – but remove it from the can first.
After your tuna is seasoned and cooked, it's time to get creative with the toppings. To keep it simple, top it with a garnish of cilantro, your favorite store-bought salsa, a dollop of sour cream, and a squirt of fresh lime for some zest. We think sliced avocado or spoonfuls of guacamole are delicious to add fresh flavors to the tacos. If you want to put more effort into your meal, make a batch of chipotle mayonnaise, and pickled red onions, or make a slaw with shredded cabbage for Baja-style fish tacos.