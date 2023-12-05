Canned Tuna Makes A Deliciously Affordable Substitute For Fish Tacos

Canned tuna is a versatile ingredient that's usually more affordable and easier to find than buying fresh fish. You might be accustomed to using it in a variety of classic dishes like tuna salad or casserole, but this canned fish is also a delicious and cost-effective substitute when you have a craving for fish tacos. Sure, other varieties of fish like mahi mahi, cod, and salmon are more commonly used in fish tacos, but canned tuna offers flavor for less.

It's not just about saving some money on your grocery bill, or using that can in the back of your pantry. Making tacos with canned tuna is also much easier compared to the fresh counterpart because you don't have to handle and cook raw fish. And because there's less prep work involved with canned tuna, these delicious tacos can be on your table much faster, making it an ideal recipe for a quick weeknight dinner or easy meal prep. For this version of tacos, we think it's best to use tuna in water rather than the oil-packed variety because it gives you more control of the flavor and seasonings. And if you're concerned about packaged fish containing more salt than fresh, use an option with reduced sodium or no extra salt.