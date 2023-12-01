Tiffany Derry's Most Memorable Food Moments Of 2023

The 2023 Honeyland Festival featured a dizzying number of options for foodies. Some vendors were local while others came from out of town, and Tiffany Derry made sure to sample as many of their menus as she could. So, which dishes earned her ultimate seal of approval? "The gumbo [from Gumbo Xpress] was delicious. I also enjoyed the oxtail empanada [from Lady G Empanadas] and [Trill Burgers]. That burger was everything coming off that grill." To end on a sweet note, Derry urged us to try another fan-favorite at the festival. "[Cranky Granny's] cinnamon rolls — the original cinnamon roll and the peach — were both delicious," she says. We later learned that several of the chef's top choices, including Trill Burgers and Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls, were such a hit with Honeyland attendees that they sold out by the end of the day.

Outside of Honeyland, Derry was eager to share some of her favorite Houston, Texas restaurants with Tasting Table. As a Texas native, "I don't leave Houston without going to the Breakfast Klub. That is my spot. In fact, I took quite a few chefs and friends when we were there," Derry says. As its name implies, the Breakfast Klub specializes in breakfast fare, though Derry tells us her go-to order at the eatery is fried pork chops and grits. Otherwise, the Texas native enjoys dining at Davis Street or stopping for a meal at home with family.