Marcus Samuelsson's Top Picks For BBQ In Texas

For Marcus Samuelsson, 2023 has been a year of new beginnings. The celebrity chef opened Metropolis in Manhattan, New York, the eponymous Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta, Georgia, and still found time to curate the inaugural Honeyland Festival in Sugar Land, Texas. The weekend-long event highlighted Black-owned food and drink leaders across America, offering mouthwatering fare from culinary newcomers such as Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls to Texas institutions like Trill Burgers. Sponsored by Pepsi Dig In, the gathering also gave guests the chance to dine alongside artist Kelis, catch shows by Summer Walker and Mary J. Blige, and more. "To do a big event like this, you need the talent, the food, and the beverages, but you also need corporate America to see you," says Samuelsson. "And what Pepsi Dig has done here [at Honeyland] — they've really seen us."

Though barbecue was on the menu at Honeyland, courtesy of vendors like Smoke Stacks House of BBQ, we couldn't help but ask Samuelsson for BBQ restaurant recommendations in Texas. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the renowned chef nominated two picks for the best BBQ restaurants in the Lone Star State, with both hailing from Austin, Texas.