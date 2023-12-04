Senegal's Bean Sandwich Is A Savory Way To Begin The Day

As a native West African crop, black-eyed peas are an essential ingredient in West African stews, which are beacons of African comfort food. Ndambe is a lamb and black-eyed pea stew and is Senegal's iconic iteration of this important African crop. As with most stews, ndambe tastes better with time. However, instead of heating a pot for tomorrow's dinner, Senegalese cooks often repurpose leftover ndambe into a hearty and savory breakfast sandwich.

Ndambe is a complex and comforting stew, with rich and gamey umami flavors from lamb, earthy savoriness from black-eyed peas and potatoes, and a burst of caramelized aromatics all simmered together in a smoky, spicy tomato and beef broth. Red palm oil gives the stew a distinctive deep red hue and carroty flavor notes. Senegal's bean sandwich ladles a heaping helping of ndambe into a baguette sandwich slathered with mayonnaise and hot sauce.

Ndambe can be made as a home-cooked meal but has also gained popularity as a street food and restaurant dish. Bean sandwiches have become one of the most popular street food breakfasts in Senegal, neatly wrapped in foil or old newspaper for a filling and convenient handheld meal on the go. As a crusty bread, baguettes offer a sturdy foundation, while the stew's thick and creamy consistency seals the bread together, making it an easily transportable, mess-free breakfast. The rich, brothy, starchy stew soaks into the baguette's crumb for a melt-in-your-mouth pillowy contrast to the crusty exterior.