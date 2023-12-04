Senegal's Bean Sandwich Is A Savory Way To Begin The Day
As a native West African crop, black-eyed peas are an essential ingredient in West African stews, which are beacons of African comfort food. Ndambe is a lamb and black-eyed pea stew and is Senegal's iconic iteration of this important African crop. As with most stews, ndambe tastes better with time. However, instead of heating a pot for tomorrow's dinner, Senegalese cooks often repurpose leftover ndambe into a hearty and savory breakfast sandwich.
Ndambe is a complex and comforting stew, with rich and gamey umami flavors from lamb, earthy savoriness from black-eyed peas and potatoes, and a burst of caramelized aromatics all simmered together in a smoky, spicy tomato and beef broth. Red palm oil gives the stew a distinctive deep red hue and carroty flavor notes. Senegal's bean sandwich ladles a heaping helping of ndambe into a baguette sandwich slathered with mayonnaise and hot sauce.
Ndambe can be made as a home-cooked meal but has also gained popularity as a street food and restaurant dish. Bean sandwiches have become one of the most popular street food breakfasts in Senegal, neatly wrapped in foil or old newspaper for a filling and convenient handheld meal on the go. As a crusty bread, baguettes offer a sturdy foundation, while the stew's thick and creamy consistency seals the bread together, making it an easily transportable, mess-free breakfast. The rich, brothy, starchy stew soaks into the baguette's crumb for a melt-in-your-mouth pillowy contrast to the crusty exterior.
Cultural background and variations of Senegal's bean sandwich
Senegal's bean sandwich represents the commingling of native and colonial culinary customs. Until 1960, Senegal had been under French colonial rule for nearly three centuries. While ndambe was a common Senegalese dish using local ingredients, baguettes have become a ubiquitous staple in Senegal as a result of the French occupation.
Ndambe itself has countless variations — some swap lamb for beef, while vegetarian versions may include just the spicy beans and aromatics or added veggies like okra and sweet potatoes. If you're looking for an umami-rich meat substitute for the stew, mushrooms are a great option. While the basic spicy bean sandwich is simply ndambe sandwiched between a freshly halved baguette, many vendors offer customizable bean sandwich menus. Some vendors don't have baguettes at all but are happy to spoon a ladle of ndambe into baguettes their patrons bring from the local bakery. Common additions to breakfast bean sandwiches include fried or boiled eggs, potatoes, pasta, onion sauce, peas, and a Senegalese pepper sauce called Sosu Kaani.