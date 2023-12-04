Tamagozake Is The Boozy Japanese Drink Mixed With An Egg

Tamagozake (or 卵酒), translating literally to "egg sake" in Japanese, is a comforting, boozy drink traditionally meant to help combat colds in Japan. Warm and creamy, tamagozake reminds us of alcoholic eggnog or Vietnamese egg coffee. The taste is divine: Robust sake cuts through the rich creaminess of a beaten egg, sweetened with honey or sugar. The hot sake doesn't wholly cook the egg but gradually tempers it, and you're left with a creamy and lightly foamy concoction.

While mixing hot sake with egg may sound simple, creating a perfect tamagozake is more than the sum of its mixed ingredients. You start by whisking the egg with the sugar or honey until fluffy. Then, while still whisking the egg, slowly pour in hot sake. The sake can't be boiling; this would cook and curdle the egg. Ideally, this drink goes down smooth, without egg chunks or lumps. Your tamagozake is ideally done when it is light yellow with a small amount of foam on top. Each sip is a harmonious and elegant balance of smooth sake and sweet, creamy egg.

When choosing the right sake for tamagozake, we recommend leaning toward a quality one known for smoothness and subtle sweetness. You can't go wrong with a junmai, a sake made purely with rice, koji, water, and yeast, and no brewer's alcohol.