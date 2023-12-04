What Hours Is Starbucks Open On New Year's Eve?

If you're worried about getting your Starbucks fix before heading out to party or staying up late on the couch to watch the ball drop on New Year's Eve, you might be wondering if the coffee chain is even open on the final day of 2023. It would certainly be a bummer if you go to grab a latte with a double shot of espresso on the way to your final event of the year just to find out that the store is closed. Well, the answer depends on which Starbucks you want to go to, because store hours vary by location, including during the holidays.

To make it easier, we did some prep work for you and called a few locations. If you're in New York City to ring in the new year, the Starbucks at 50th Street and Madison Avenue in Manhattan is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve, according to a barista. In Washington D.C., the cafe at 325 7th St. NW is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Across the country, in Los Angeles, you can grab a coffee on the holiday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 206 N Larchmont Blvd. location in Larchmont Village.