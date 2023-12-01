The Pork-Free, Ham Hock Replacement For Robust Split Pea Soup

When it comes to split pea soup, the deep, savory flavor derived from ham hocks is often considered indispensable. The rich and smoky essence infused into the soup by these pork joints — roughly analogous to an ankle — is a hallmark of this classic dish. However, for individuals who prefer to abstain from pork or are unable to consume it due to dietary restrictions, finding suitable alternatives becomes essential.

Luckily, there is an option that is just as accessible as ham hock, which can be found in nearly any supermarket. Smoked turkey meat, sold generally as legs or wings, is a worthy substitute for ham hocks, providing a comparable level of savory meatiness and smokiness. What's more, smoked turkey meat doesn't require an adjustment in the flow of the recipe. A pair of wings or a leg can be added at the same point as a ham hock to flavor the soup as it simmers.

There may, though, need to be an adjustment to the ingredients, based on taste. Smoked turkey meat, while imparting a distinct flavor, may require a slight adjustment in the recipe to compensate for the lower fat content compared to ham hocks. Incorporating additional fat sources, such as olive oil or butter, can enhance the richness of the soup without compromising the desired taste and texture. This adaptation ensures that the essence of ham hocks is maintained while accommodating dietary preferences or restrictions.