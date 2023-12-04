Why You Should Think Twice Before Putting Batter In A Convection Oven

All ovens have the same obvious end goal: To cook and bake food. However, how they arrive at that objective can vary considerably depending on the oven. The most common of these appliances found in the American kitchen is the conventional electric or gas oven, which features multiple racks for desired levels of heat exposure. More than likely, this type of oven is what most of us are familiar with as it's standard — meaning that this is what most recipes consider when instructing temperature and bake times.

Around 2001, the U.S. caught on to the European style of cooking and baking with a convection oven, which, unlike the conventional oven, uses a fan to circulate heat for more even and faster cooking. So while the convection oven vs. conventional debate boils down to personal preference, there are things we should consider when it comes to convection ovens; namely, you can cook just about anything in a convection oven, but when it comes to breads and raw batters, i.e., cakes, custards, yeast dough, etc., it's best to stick with a conventional oven. When batter or bread is placed in the convection oven, the outside will cook faster while the inside stays raw — resulting in burnt cakes and underdeveloped breads. What's more, the fans inside the oven can blow the batter around, which is something we don't want.