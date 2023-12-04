Break Out The Cocktail Sauce At Your Next Barbecue To Add Zing To Grilled Meats

The key to making a scrumptious dish sometimes boils down to having a fantastic sauce. When it comes to grilled meats, we often think of classic condiments like ketchup, mustard, and, of course, the reigning champion — BBQ sauce. One that is hardly ever considered is cocktail sauce, and yet, it's a surprisingly fitting choice for anyone looking to take those BBQ dishes up a notch.

Unlike BBQ sauce, which is renowned for its deeply sweet and savory flavor profile, cocktail sauce leans more toward the bold, spicy, and tangy side. This means it most likely won't give your meat the same effect as BBQ sauce, but that's not necessarily bad. Instead, you'll get a unique zing that is equal parts sophisticated and exhilarating. A combination of various hot sauces and aromatics, it's certainly not a lackluster choice for amping up those grilled meat cuts. The cocktail sauce will uniquely complement smoky and savory tastes; its tumultuous layers of intense and hearty flavors unfold beautifully on the palate.

From the grill straight onto the dining table, cocktail sauce brings a sensational flavor kick, making it a perfect option for those who want to try something different without deviating too far away from familiar and enjoyable flavor profiles.