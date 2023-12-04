Duff Goldman's Easy Method For Show-Stopping Dessert Decorations - Exclusive

Duff Goldman is well-known for his intricately decorated dessert creations. The masterpieces churned out by his team at Charm City Cakes would be difficult, if not impossible, for the average home baker to pull off on their own. However, that doesn't mean Goldman can't share some techniques that would be useful to amateur cooks. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, the master pastry chef shared his favorite easy trick for adding visual flair to desserts.

To create wild-looking curly garnishes for your sweet treats, you'll need either chocolate or sugar, a large heat-proof bowl, and some ice. Fill the bowl with ice, melt your sugar or chocolate, and carefully drizzle the hot, sweet liquid into the bowl. Per Goldman, "It makes these crazy shapes. You pour the hot sugar into the ice and it drips down and it does this whole thing."

The ice sets the sugar and hardens it, making it hold whatever random shape it formed while it was melted. Once cool, these garnishes can add an artistic element to any dessert. Just be cautious when you're pouring, especially if you're using sugar instead of chocolate — the melting point of sugar is a scalding 367 degrees Fahrenheit.