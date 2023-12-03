A Dollop Of Cream Cheese Is The Key To The Creamiest Baked Beans Ever

Ready to get started? There are two ways to add cream cheese to baked beans. The first is to simply stir a dollop of soft cream cheese into the beans after they have been cooked. This technique will quickly melt the cream cheese and distribute the flavor evenly. The second approach is to add cream cheese to the beans before they are cooked. This will allow the dairy product to melt and incorporate into the sauce, resulting in an even creamier texture. Depending on how large the batch of baked beans is, start with a smaller amount of cream cheese, as you can always add more — keeping the flavors balanced is critical when adding a new ingredient.

In addition to adding cream cheese, there are a couple of other tricks to make your baked beans even creamier. First, consider mashing some of the beans; this step will add extra body and richness to the sauce. You should also cook the beans gently on low heat to prevent them from drying out and becoming hard.

However you prepare your next batch of baked beans, although it may seem a bit unique, a dollop of cream cheese is the perfect way to add creaminess and flavor to your baked beans.