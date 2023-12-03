What The White, Plastic Looking Film On Top Of Pasta Water Really Is

We've all noticed that curious phenomenon when boiling pasta: First, the pasta water turns cloudy, then a whitish froth forms on top of the liquid, and after you've drained your pasta, a strange plastic-like film remains in the pot. While this sight is a common occurrence, many cooks still wonder about its nature and origin. The explanation is simple — it's all a result of starch buildup in the water.

The primary ingredient in pasta is wheat flour, which contains starches. These starches are released in the boiling water as the pasta cooks, turning the water into a whitish broth. As cooking progresses, more starch is released, and as it absorbs water and gets heated, it swells. The boiling action of the water pushes this starch to the surface where it creates a foamy layer. After you pour out the pasta and water from the pot, some of the starch remains behind in the pot forming a white film. The appearance of this film, often resembling plastic, is due to the drying and concentrating starch.

Therefore, the starchy broth (and film) is a natural and harmless byproduct of cooking pasta. Moreover, it's not just an incidental occurrence but a culinary asset that you shouldn't pour down the drain, instead, you can use it in the following ways.