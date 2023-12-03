Toast Couscous Before Cooking To Give The Dish A Nuttier Flavor

Made from semolina flour and water, couscous is a pasta eaten across the Middle East and North and West Africa. With a mild, nutty flavor, the dish is often dressed up with bold, rich spices and sauces to create dishes such as harissa sirloin steak with carrot-couscous salad. These savory additions complement couscous' own taste. To further amp up the flavor, toast couscous before cooking it.

Couscous tends to take on the taste of whatever it's cooked in, but if you want your dish to have layers of flavor, start by elevating the base. Toasting the couscous prior to cooking brings out the nuttiness within it, upgrading the entire dish as it also gives the grain a chewy, crunchy bite.

In a pan, heat up a small amount of extra virgin olive oil and add the dry couscous. Stir it around, allowing the couscous to transform from pale yellow to golden brown. Add boiling water to the couscous and fluff the pasta once it's fully absorbed.