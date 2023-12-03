How Long French Onion Soup Can Be Stored In The Fridge And Freezer
A delicious pot of French onion soup takes effort because you have to slice and caramelize tons of onions, make a broth, freshly grate Gruyère cheese, and cut baguette. Then just when you think it's all done, it has to go in the oven to finish. With all of that effort, it makes sense that you'd want to make a large batch so you have some extra soup to save for later. But how long do the leftovers last? It depends on whether you want to store them in the fridge or in the freezer.
If you can eat the rest of your soup within four days, then it should be safe to store it in your refrigerator. Generally speaking, leftovers including soup can last in a fridge that's set at 40 degrees Fahrenheit for three to four days. If you don't think you'll finish it within that time frame, freeze it instead. The soup can last up to four months when it's properly stored in the freezer, which should be set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit or lower.
Tips for storing French onion soup
We've got a few essential tips for you to consider before you put that leftover French onion soup in the fridge or freezer. First, no matter how you plan on storing it, let it cool down completely on the counter. If you put it in the fridge or freezer when it's still hot or even just warm, it might lead to the growth of bacteria. That said, the cooked soup should not sit at room temperature for more than two hours, so don't forget that it's cooling on the counter.
If you're wondering what kind of containers you should store the soup in, that again depends on whether it's going in the fridge or freezer. You can store the entire pot of soup in the fridge if it has a lid, or you can use any other airtight container. When it comes to freezing, make sure to transfer it to an airtight freezer-safe container. When you want to eat the frozen soup, just let it thaw overnight in the refrigerator the night before.
A final tip on storing those delicious leftovers is this: Store the soup without the cheese and sliced baguette because it might not reheat well if you do. Instead, store the cooled soup separately, and keep the cheese in the fridge and the bread in the pantry. When you're ready to reheat and eat, assemble the bowls of soup with the toppings.