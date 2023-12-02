Baking Soda And Cornstarch Are Essential For Velvety Soy Chicken And Broccoli

Searching for a stellar stir-fry recipe? The classic combination of chicken and broccoli paired with salty soy and sweet oyster sauce is a guaranteed winner. This lauded recipe has earned its culinary stripes because it's super-quick to prepare and is a garlicky powerhouse of flavor and texture thanks to a couple of magic ingredients: baking soda and cornstarch. These two simple pantry staples — the first added at the start in the soy marinade and the latter at the very end in a liquid slurry — are essential to preparing a velvety soy chicken and broccoli that melts in the mouth.

Mixing a touch of baking soda into the soy-based marinade tenderizes the chicken, which helps to keep it juicy and succulent when it hits the intense heat of a blazing wok. This phenomenon occurs because baking soda changes the chemistry of the chicken by raising its surface pH level, preventing the proteins in the poultry from seizing and becoming tough. So, when the time comes to stir-fry your marinated chicken, it remains beautifully tender instead of becoming rubbery and overcooked. The cornstarch slurry thickens the yummy liquid that's settled in the base, creating a smooth, velvety sauce that clings to the chicken and broccoli. Unlike a slurry made with all-purpose flour, which can lead to a lumpy or grainy finish, the cornstarch creates a smooth sauce that boasts an appetizingly translucent sheen.