If You Can't Find Branzino, These Fish Options Make A Perfect Substitute

Popular in Mediterranean dishes hailing from Italy and Greece, branzino is also known as European sea bass or the Wolf of the Sea. You'll usually find it served roasted whole, meaning it arrives on your plate with the eyes and bones intact. The skin crisps up nicely, the meat is soft and moist, and it's really not so hard to keep the bones out of your mouth if you know what you're doing.

If you're craving branzino but having trouble finding it at the store, start by looking for it labeled as European sea bass. If it's not there, you'll need to think of a substitute based on what you're trying to make. If you're planning on roasting the fish whole you should choose a mild-flavored, white-fleshed fish that's not too meaty, especially if you've never roasted whole fish before as they're going to be the most forgiving. Options include red snapper, sea bass, or mahi mahi.

Branzino can also be cooked as a filet. If you aren't planning on roasting the whole fish, your options are less limited, but you still want to choose flavors that will pair well with your recipe. Since branzino is a firm, mild white fish, it would make sense to pick another firm, mild white fish. Any of the fish mentioned for the whole roasted version will work for this as well. We gathered this information from the websites of several global seafood distributors.