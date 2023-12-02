Why You Should Consider Using Two Types Of Bread In Your Stuffing
The world of stuffing is a realm where culinary creativity is seemingly boundless. It's a canvas where ingredients, including proteins, vegetables, and herbs, come together to create a masterpiece of flavors and textures that often grace holiday feasts. And, of course, binding it all together is the true star of the show — bread. Unfortunately, one often overlooked key to achieving stuffing greatness lies in the choice of bread. Not just a mere filler, bread is the backbone of any stuffing, so choosing the proper bread, nay breads, is crucial to show-stopping stuffing.
That's right, we're advocating for multiple breads to be used in stuffings of all stripes. As Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn points out in her recipe for chorizo cornbread stuffing, dual breads means more tasty coverage. Her recipe marries the nutty, slightly sweet notes of cornbread with the rustic crunch of French bread. The sweetness of the cornbread complements the spiciness of the chorizo, while the crusty French bread adds a satisfying crunch that contrasts with the tender interior.
Don't fret about the multiple breads meaning double the work for you, though. The nice thing about this recipe — and others like it — is that the breads can be homemade or store-bought and preparing them for the stuffing can be done all at once. The cornbread and the French bread are cubed into roughly the same size and share a baking sheet for a quick toast in the oven to develop their toastiness and crunch.
Branch out with different breads
Let's delve into other bread pairings that can revolutionize your stuffing game. Picture a stuffing where tart, yeasty sourdough mingles with crunchy whole-grain bread to embrace the rich flavors of a sausage stuffing. The sourdough introduces a tangy note that cuts through the richness of the sausage, while the whole grain bread, with its healthy dose of fiber, adds a delightful mouthfeel, making each bite a textural delight. The sausage used here could range from sage-infused breakfast sausage to a more garlicky bratwurst. Stuffing is imminently mutable.
For those adhering to a plant-based diet, a mushroom and herb stuffing can be just as satisfying as one studded with meat and stock. And, to help strengthen the overall flavor profile, imagine the union of bright pumpernickel rye bread with an airy pullman loaf. The earthy undertones of the pumpernickel complement the mushrooms, while the pullman loaf's ethereal crumb provides a satisfying crispiness. Splurge on more than just button mushrooms here. Oyster, trumpet, and even cremini mushrooms bring broad, meaty flavors that make this stuffing sing.
If you're inclined towards bacon, a stuffing with lardons and sage is beyond satisfying. Now, envision it with the buttery richness of challah blending with the sour, craggly goodness of English muffins. The challah imparts a luxurious melt-in-your-mouth quality, while the English muffins contribute a delightful crumby contrast. It's a stuffing that plays with both the delicate and the robust, creating a palate-pleasing dance of flavors.