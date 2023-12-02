Why You Should Consider Using Two Types Of Bread In Your Stuffing

The world of stuffing is a realm where culinary creativity is seemingly boundless. It's a canvas where ingredients, including proteins, vegetables, and herbs, come together to create a masterpiece of flavors and textures that often grace holiday feasts. And, of course, binding it all together is the true star of the show — bread. Unfortunately, one often overlooked key to achieving stuffing greatness lies in the choice of bread. Not just a mere filler, bread is the backbone of any stuffing, so choosing the proper bread, nay breads, is crucial to show-stopping stuffing.

That's right, we're advocating for multiple breads to be used in stuffings of all stripes. As Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn points out in her recipe for chorizo cornbread stuffing, dual breads means more tasty coverage. Her recipe marries the nutty, slightly sweet notes of cornbread with the rustic crunch of French bread. The sweetness of the cornbread complements the spiciness of the chorizo, while the crusty French bread adds a satisfying crunch that contrasts with the tender interior.

Don't fret about the multiple breads meaning double the work for you, though. The nice thing about this recipe — and others like it — is that the breads can be homemade or store-bought and preparing them for the stuffing can be done all at once. The cornbread and the French bread are cubed into roughly the same size and share a baking sheet for a quick toast in the oven to develop their toastiness and crunch.