When Grilling Potatoes, Poke Holes In The Foil For More Smoky Flavor

When grilling potatoes, wrapping them in foil is a common step in the process. It's like giving each potato its own little steam room, where it cooks evenly in its natural moisture. However, when the foil is completely sealed, it limits the potatoes' exposure to that signature smoky flavor we all love about grilling. Luckily, there's a small trick that can help infuse your spuds with the smoky notes: Simply poke holes in the foil. By puncturing the foil, you create little windows that allow the smoke to seep in. This smoke is the essence of grilling, differentiating a grilled potato from a baked one.

To get the best results, start by washing and drying the potatoes, then coat them lightly with oil and salt or other seasoning. Next, wrap the potatoes in foil, and using a fork or a small knife, poke a few holes in the foil. Be careful not to make the holes too large. You want to let the smoke in without drying out the potatoes. Now place the foil-wrapped potatoes on the grill, and let cook till fork-tender on the inside. For even more flavorful grilled potatoes, don't stop there.