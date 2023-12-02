The Coffee Wars That Brew Among Convenience Stores In Japan

While there's beauty in relishing a delicious cup at a local coffee shop, sometimes other life commitments call for a quick fix. In such moments, it's all about convenience: An optimization of time, taste, and cost. In the U.S., industry giants like Starbucks, Dunkin', and McDonald's tend to satisfy those quick cravings.

However, in Japan, the task of quickly caffeinating the workforce is centered in convenience stores. Known as konbini, popular chains like Lawson and 7-Eleven are not only quick-stop stores but also beacons of distinct culinary and social subcultures.

The story started when McDonald's introduced an affordable, easily purchased coffee to the Japanese market in 2008, and the major convenience brands quickly adjusted. They launched an ongoing era of tight competition known as the coffee wars. These slowed the consumption of canned coffee — another prominent caffeine vessel in Japan — but, crucially, also inspired an era of fast-paced take-out coffee innovation. Let's unravel this fascinating timeline of coffee development.