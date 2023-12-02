If Your Dish Is Too Salty, Add Pickled Vegetables To Balance The Flavor

Few culinary tenets are more frequently advocated than the importance of salting food. However, it's not difficult to lean too far into a generous sprinkling — or perhaps you used a new salt type — causing an unpalatable result.

Well, there is no reason to throw all the prepared food away. Instead, dress up the dish with pickled vegetables. The topping's acidity will lessen the salty punch, diminishing some of the flavor while simultaneously brightening the dish. Plus, there's no fear of offsetting other elements; the tangy notes counterbalance both sweet and savory flavors. Best of all, it's a fix that can be added once a dish is complete. Just note that the vinegary vegetables won't magically alleviate the saltiness; instead, they just decrease the pungency.

So, what's the best way to integrate pickled vegetables? From the spicy and tangy Peruvian pickled-onion based salsa criolla to Korean jangajji pickles, there are many global culinary techniques perfect for the job. Let's dive into a few noted examples and explore how to utilize them.