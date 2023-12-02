When Baking Cronuts, The Fridge Is Your Best Friend

Donuts and croissants are both delicious, iconic pastries — so it only makes sense that they come together to make the cronut, a perfect blend of the two sweet treats. If you're somehow unfamiliar, a cronut is made from laminated yeasted pastry dough (what's used to make croissants), and fried like a donut.

If you want to try to make your own batch of cronuts, Tasting Table has a recipe for salted chocolate cronuts that are the perfect entryway into the delicious dessert. Recipe developer Tanika Douglas swears that the process is straightforward, even though it seems daunting. And when it comes to making cronuts, you definitely already have one of the key appliances: a fridge.

Yep, when it comes to making cronuts, the fridge is your best friend. The cronut dough has to chill in the refrigerator a total of five times before it's ready to be shaped and fried. Firstly, the dough goes in the fridge for 20 minutes after being kneaded for the first time. Then, you'll take the dough from the fridge to roll it out and fold in the butter. After that, you'll repeat the process of rolling and folding (minus the buttering) three more times with the dough being chilled in the fridge in between the rolling process.

If it sounds like a lot of effort, well, it is — but it's also totally worth it.