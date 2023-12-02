The Easy Trick To Speeding Up Your Oven's Preheat

When you're pressed for time — which for many people is just about every day after a hectic day of work or school when trying to get dinner or baked goods on the table — the last thing you want to have to do is wait that extra 15 or 20 minutes for your oven to preheat to whatever temperature the recipe or the directions on the box of frozen food indicate. However, preheating is an important cooking step, and one that should not be skipped in most cases (except for those dishes that don't actually need it), both for quality and texture reasons (such as for biscuits, baguettes, and even pizza crust) and safety reasons (such as dishes with raw meat like chicken).

Luckily there's an easy trick that can speed up the time it takes for your oven to preheat to the right temperature. All you have to is turn your broiler on for 3 to 5 minutes before setting the oven to your target temperature, and that should speed things up.