Save Time And Roast Canned Potatoes For The Simplest Side Dish

For the nights when you have impromptu dinner guests or want to treat yourself to something other than a microwavable meal, you may think that you need to spend a lot of time laboring over an elaborate meal. Thankfully, there are simple side dishes that are sure to impress without much effort. Roast canned potatoes for a dish that's quick and delicious.

While you technically don't need to cook canned potatoes, they'll taste much better after they're heated up. Crisp with a creamy interior, roasted potatoes are one of the best ways to eat the spuds. As incredible as they are, potatoes can take up to 50 minutes to roast. However, since canned potatoes are partially cooked, they only take half the time. Preheat your oven to 400 F and rinse the canned potatoes to remove the excess salt. Pat them dry and toss them in olive oil or melted butter. Sprinkle them in salt and pepper and allow them to roast for 25 minutes or until they're golden brown.