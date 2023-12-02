How To Properly Store Fresh Bok Choy

Also known as Chinese cabbage, bok choy is a versatile vegetable that can be used in everything from salads and side dishes to soups and stir fries. It's also loaded with nutrients, including antioxidants, fiber, minerals, and vitamins, per Healthline. Although it's most frequently used in Asian dishes, bok choy can be found in many farmers markets, grocery stores, and supermarkets, not just Asian-themed ones. If you've picked up some bok choy recently and don't plan to use it the same day, it's important to know how to store it properly.

Bok choy needs moisture, but the r amount — too little and it wilts; too much, and it rots. To properly store fresh bok choy, wrap it in a damp paper towel or cloth and store it in an unsealed plastic bag in the crisper drawer of your fridge, which maintains a higher humidity level than elsewhere in the fridge and is ideal for many vegetables. Keep bok choy away from ethylene gas producers, such as apples and bananas, which will shorten the life span of bok choy. It's also best not to wash bok choy before storing, as that would introduce too much moisture that can cause it to rot faster. Stored properly, bok choy should be good in the fridge for up to a week, according to Storables.