Microwave Oranges To Give Coffee Cake A Robust Citrus Flavor

Oftentimes, recipes with orange flavoring infuse the orange by using the zest, or maybe by utilizing orange juice. But Tasting Table's recipe for cinnamon orange coffee cake takes a different approach: microwaving the oranges. You're probably curious about how this works — well, microwaving the fruit is only the first step.

Essentially, by microwaving the oranges, you soften them up enough so that they can easily be pulsed in a food processor. After they've gone through the processor, the orange pieces are small and fine enough to be mixed directly into the cake batter. (You can refer to the Tasting Table recipe for a more detailed step-by-step guide on this process).

By utilizing whole orange pieces, the end result is a coffee cake with a fully robust citrus flavor — whereas, with other methods, the orange might be more of a subtle undertone in the overall flavor profile. The zesty nature of the orange is perfect for brightening up the richness of the coffee cake. You'll wonder why you ever made orange-flavored desserts any other way.