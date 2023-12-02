For Lasting Quality, Always Store Open Maraschino Cherries In The Fridge
Maraschino cherries, those vibrant red gems adorning our cocktails and desserts, are a delightful addition to many culinary creations. However, to ensure they maintain their flavor and quality for as long as possible, proper storage is key. While the pantry might seem like a convenient option, the best way to store maraschino cherries is in the fridge.
Sugary foods provide an excellent environment for bacterial growth because they offer a ready source of energy. Bacteria feed on the sugars present in these foods, metabolizing them for energy and producing byproducts that can affect the food's safety and taste. When sugary foods are stored at room temperature, they create an environment that is conducive to bacterial proliferation. This is especially true for foods with high sugar content, like jams, jellies, syrups, honey, and certain baked goods.
Maraschino cherries come soaked in a sugar syrup brimming with preservatives. Storing them in the fridge is the ideal choice because cooler temperatures slow down the activity of bacteria and enzymes that can cause spoilage. The low temperature helps preserve both the cherries' texture and their sweet, vibrant flavor.
Tips for best storing maraschino cherries
Once you've opened the jar of maraschino cherries, transfer them to an airtight container. This helps prevent any cross-contamination or odors from the fridge and preserves their original taste. Don't discard the syrup from the jar; it's infused with cherry flavor and can be used in cocktails and desserts. Pour it into the same container and refrigerate the cherries inside of the syrup for extra protection.
Be mindful of using clean utensils when removing cherries from the container. Avoid using fingers to prevent introducing bacteria or contaminants into the jar and ensure the airtight container is tightly sealed after each use. This prevents any moisture or odors from affecting the cherries' taste and quality.
Maraschino cherries may be a pantry staple, but they truly thrive in the chilly embrace of the refrigerator. With proper storage, you can savor their sweet, vibrant flavor for six months to one year. So, remember these tips, and you'll always have perfectly preserved maraschino cherries ready to enhance your cocktails, sundaes, and desserts whenever you please.