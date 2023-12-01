Use Beef Stock To Help Cut Down The Intense Flavor Of Liver And Onions

Liver and onions aren't the most glamorous of dishes, nor is it necessarily a crowd pleaser. However, there is something to be said about a version that's made just right. Earthy with mineral and metallic notes, this type of organ meat can have quite a robust flavor. It can also have nuances of sweetness, which is what makes liver a perfect match for caramelized onions. However, the reality is that for liver skeptics, even the sweet yellow onions might not be enough to balance the liver.

In this case, adding a splash of beef stock to this classic recipe can be a total game changer. While it might seem excessive to add beef stock to an already savory dish like liver and onions, that couldn't be further from the truth. In comparison to the predominantly gamey and borderline bitter notes of the liver, the beef stock provides a mild meatiness that mellows the bold organ meat. A chicken or vegetable stock can also work in the same way, contributing an array of fresher flavors in the process.