The Key Differences Between Salsa Seca And Macha

Few nations contain a varied — and delicious — assortment of regional cuisines quite like Mexico's. From the well-preserved indigenous techniques in Oaxaca to the internationally influenced cuisine of Veracruz, a dizzying medley of cultures, traditions, and pride have fused into ancestral techniques. As a result, just about every part of the country boasts its own quintessential creation, whether it's birria in Guadalajara or cochinita pibil in the Yucatan.

As a result, this makes pinpointing the origins of noted culinary creations straightforward; however, less-famed dishes may slip through the cracks. Take the country's oil-based condiments: salsa seca and salsa macha. The former remains a relatively obscure creation, often referred to colloquially and without a set recipe. Meanwhile, the latter is becoming one of the nation's most noted new culinary exports, boosted by the popularity of Oaxacan cuisine.

Many chefs are working to promote lesser-known techniques and ingredients while simultaneously celebrating classics in Mexico. Sampling both the famed hits and obscure dishes, chefs have shown that all techniques deserve a place on the table. So, let's dive into the distinctions between these two oil-based salsas; their relationship reveals the breadth of Mexican cuisine.