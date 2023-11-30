Keep The Fat On Pork And Season It Well For Flavorful And Crispy Bites

Especially when preparing large cuts of pork, all the varying elements of the meat may feel intimidating. From skin to bone and fat, knowing what to keep and how to use it can strongly impact the result. When it comes to pork fat, rest easy; there's no reason to remove the delicious stuff.

It's no coincidence that bacon is always in fashion, and lard is one of the most popular animal fats. Pork fat is blessed with a palatable taste and easily-melted consistency, which amplifies most cuts. So don't trim it off your chops, bacon, shoulder, or any other cuts; leaving the fat on will create a far better result for a multitude of reasons.

In relation to other meats, pork fat has a greater effect on the tenderness and juiciness of a bite. Exterior fat traps moisture, giving the meat a greater melt-in-your-mouth quality. Additionally, pork fat has a great flavor, which is even better when it crisps up under high heat; all the more reason to leave it in. It all just necessitates a few thoughtful considerations; let's dive into the details.