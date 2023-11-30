Kesari Is The Indian Dessert That Shines Bright From Saffron

Adapted from an ancient Ottoman dessert called irmik helvasi, kesari first became popular in South India in the 18th century. Kesar is the Hindi word for saffron, which is the colorful spice that gives the dessert its iconic warm yellow hue. As a South Indian dessert, kesari is more commonly called kesari bath or rava kesari. Rava is what South Indians call semolina flour (North Indians call it sooji), which is the other primary ingredient for the dish. Alongside the semolina flour and saffron, a typical kesari recipe includes cashews, raisins, sugar, and ghee. Some recipes will add pineapple or other nuts as a spin on the classic.

Kesari is most commonly associated with big social gatherings like festivals and weddings, but it's also eaten as a sweet breakfast treat. It's considered a type of halwa or Indian pudding (the Ottoman irmik helvasi dessert that kesari stems from translates to semolina halwa). In the North, they have a similar dessert to kesari called suji ka halwa which is nearly identical to kesari minus the saffron.

It's often eaten on its own, but kesari can also be served with a side of vanilla ice cream or sweet yogurt. The dessert has an interesting texture that melts in your mouth, halfway between a moist cake and thick pudding.