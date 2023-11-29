How Long It Takes To Cook Lobster Tails In The Air Fryer

Lobster tails conjure up an image of the fancy seafood simmering away in butter and white wine, taking in the flavors of thyme and rosemary as it cooks. Buttery and decadent, lobster tails are definitely worthy of the lengthy time it takes to poach them. However, sometimes a few minutes in the air fryer are all you need for delicious lobster tails.

Thanks to the intense heat of the air fryer, it cooks lobster tails quickly, all while maintaining the juicy, tender taste of the meat. Preheat the air fryer to 380 degrees Fahrenheit so the tails can cook within seven minutes or so. While the air fryer is preheating, butterfly the lobster tail and heat minced garlic, butter, lemon zest, parsley, and rosemary in a pan.

Once the aromatics begin to sizzle, strain out the butter and brush it onto the lobster. When the shell is bright red and the meat is white and opaque, you can take the lobster tails out of the air fryer. Add a squeeze of lemon juice to the garlic butter, as well as a dash of salt and pepper, and enjoy.