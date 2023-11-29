Why Pineapple Is Key To Balanced, Flavorful Slow Cooker Al Pastor

One of the most popular and mouth-watering taco fillings at any Mexican food truck or restaurant, al pastor is the marriage of Middle Eastern and Mexican cuisines. A Mexicanized twist of lamb shawarma brought to Mexico by Lebanese immigrants in the 1930s, al pastor co-opts the spit roasting technique, swapping lamb for adobo-marinated pork. If you've ever seen a typical al pastor spit, you've probably also noticed the rings of fresh pineapple sandwiching the pork as it roasts.

You've also probably observed the bright orange hue of the pork's crust. The orange coloring and the pineapple rings are both distinguishing features and the key complementary flavors that make al pastor so popular. Al pastor uses a marinade known as adobo rojo, a key ingredient of which is the deep red achiote paste. Achiote comes from a plant native to Mexico and the Americas with a distinctly bitter and peppery flavor palette that usually receives a sweet and sour complement from bitter orange in marinades.

In the case of al pastor, pineapple becomes the vibrant and tropical complement to achiote's bitterness and the savoriness of the pork. As the pork and pineapple roast on the spit, the juices from the caramelized pineapple and drippings from the pork mingle. An order of al pastor tacos features slices of pork and adobo-infused pineapple chunks straight off the spit. Homemade al pastor swaps the spit for a slow cooker, but the balance of sweet and savory ingredients still applies.