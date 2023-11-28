Season And Oil Homemade Fries In A Resealable Bag For Easy Cleanup

Making good fries from scratch involves more than just slicing spuds and cooking them. Although this is the main focus of any recipe, details like choosing the right potato and knowing how to properly season the spuds can make big differences in the final flavor outcome. Yet, there are other factors that can deem the overall process successful, including how tidy you manage to keep your kitchen during prepping and cooking. Since things can get messy quickly, seasoning fries in a resealable bag is a must.

In order to ensure that every fry is well coated in seasoning, they need to be thoroughly tossed in oil and spices. The issue is that if you shake fries in a bowl or mix them directly on a sheet pan, there's a risk of oil splattering and seasoning becoming airborne. As a result, the best way to prevent mess and make for a speedier and more effortless cleanup is to add fries and flavorings to a closed container, before shaking vigorously.

As for what the best vessel is for the job, the answer is a resealable bag. Unlike with a storage container, you can massage in seasonings for a more even distribution of spices due to the bag's malleable nature. That said, single-use plastic bags offer ultimate convenience and cleanliness as they can go straight into the bin afterwards. Otherwise, a reusable bag can be a sustainable choice, allowing for equally effective seasoning without the extra waste.