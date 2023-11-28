Season And Oil Homemade Fries In A Resealable Bag For Easy Cleanup
Making good fries from scratch involves more than just slicing spuds and cooking them. Although this is the main focus of any recipe, details like choosing the right potato and knowing how to properly season the spuds can make big differences in the final flavor outcome. Yet, there are other factors that can deem the overall process successful, including how tidy you manage to keep your kitchen during prepping and cooking. Since things can get messy quickly, seasoning fries in a resealable bag is a must.
In order to ensure that every fry is well coated in seasoning, they need to be thoroughly tossed in oil and spices. The issue is that if you shake fries in a bowl or mix them directly on a sheet pan, there's a risk of oil splattering and seasoning becoming airborne. As a result, the best way to prevent mess and make for a speedier and more effortless cleanup is to add fries and flavorings to a closed container, before shaking vigorously.
As for what the best vessel is for the job, the answer is a resealable bag. Unlike with a storage container, you can massage in seasonings for a more even distribution of spices due to the bag's malleable nature. That said, single-use plastic bags offer ultimate convenience and cleanliness as they can go straight into the bin afterwards. Otherwise, a reusable bag can be a sustainable choice, allowing for equally effective seasoning without the extra waste.
What to remember when seasoning and cooking homemade fries
Fries destined for the oven can be tossed in a neutral option with a high smoke point like peanut or canola oil, but also flavorful oils with a lower smoke point like a grassy olive oil. You can even work with truffle or chili-infused oils to deliver bolder flavor in conjunction with herbs and spices. Speaking of which, experiment with seasonings, including blends like ranch or everything bagel seasoning. Just remember to save additions like grated cheese or a drizzle of hot honey as a garnish to deter any sticking or burning.
Beyond dressing spuds in a resealable bag, the rest of the fry-making process can be just as (relatively) mess-free. For example, to make cleanup less laborious, bake fries in an oven or a closed vessel like an air fryer to reduce oil landing on kitchen surfaces, which would be typical of shallow or deep frying. However, if you must fry, start with dry spuds and cold oil to limit sputters — this even produces crispier fries.
Despite that there are merits to keeping things tidy, there's nothing to stop you from getting "messy" when serving fries. With your plate as the target, load toppings onto seasoned fries, layering melty cheese, caramelized onions, crumbled chorizo, shredded lettuce, aioli, or whatever else you please. Then, dig in and take comfort in knowing you won't need to spend hours scrubbing pans and polishing counters afterward!