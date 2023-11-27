Measure Dry Ingredients Over Parchment Paper To Prevent Messy Countertops

Cooking and baking result in two things: delicious foods that make your kitchen smell good and you can't wait to eat, and more often than not, messy countertops. Trails of granulated sugar, little piles of flour, and smudges of baking powder and soda always seem to end up all over your work area when you are measuring them out. But the easy solution for ensuring a neat and tidy space is to place a piece of parchment paper on your countertop and measure your dry ingredients over it.

Not only will it keep your surfaces clean, but using parchment paper will save you a few pennies. Baking ingredients aren't cheap, and when you line your workspace with parchment paper, you can pour those spilled dry ingredients right back into the container where you store them. You can also use this hack when you are decanting your bags of brown sugar, cocoa powder, salt, or whatever else you might keep on hand for your culinary endeavors.