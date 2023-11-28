The Fancy Jarred Tomatoes Giada De Laurentiis Uses In Marinara Sauce

Making marinara sauce like Giada De Laurentiis means you are going to have to get yourself a fancy jar of crushed tomatoes, and you are going to love them for more than just this sauce. The professional chef uses a tomato aptly named Datterini, which means "little dates," to craft her pasta sauce. Datterini tomatoes are just small cherry tomatoes and have a sweet and delicate taste that is perfect for adding flavor to just about any sauce. Per her Giadzy website, De Laurentiis prefers the Italian, female-owned brand Masseria Dauna. The company grows these little fruits on a mountain in the Puglia village of Lucera and uses a simple salt and water brine to preserve them in jars.

Not only do Datterini tomatoes have the sweetest flavor of all tomatoes, but they also have little to no acidity. These favored fruits can be either red or yellow and believe it or not, the yellow ones are even sweeter than the red ones. They have thick skin, not too many seeds, and meaty flesh. While you can generally find them at specialty grocers or even Whole Foods, they are going to run you a pretty penny.