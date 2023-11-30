12 Tips Celebrity Chefs Swear By For Pecan Pie

Bakers need to rest after a big recipe is complete, and so do the pies they make. Martha Stewart seems to know this, because as she writes on her website, it's important to let the pie rest for "five to six hours to cool completely" after it comes out of the oven. This may seem like a burden, because you want your pie now, and we all do, but actually, it could be a blessing in disguise. Who has time to cook pie on Thanksgiving or Christmas day, when they're already busy with big birds, stuffings, and everything else? This resting rule allows you to make your pecan pie the day before, giving it plenty of time to rest before you cut into it.

Just make sure you let it cool for those five or six hours before you store it in the fridge. Putting it directly in the fridge could negatively impact its texture. Similarly, remember to take it out of the fridge with enough time to reach room temperature again before you consume it, or the cold might dampen its flavor. Other than that, Martha's pecan pie recipe doesn't call for any particular frills, and the whole process should be simple and easy.