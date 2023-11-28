What's The Deal With The Burnt Snack Trend?

The Scots have been on to something with their well-fired rolls. Burnt snacks are now appearing in supermarkets around the world, and lovers of all things well-done can feast upon extra smoky and toasted crackers, nuts, chips, and peanut butter. These snacks have turned the more expected flavors of roasted ingredients up a notch by delivering that ever-satisfying taste of caramelized sugars from extra time spent in the heat. Imagine cookie edges that have been left in an oven a tad too long or neglected marshmallows that have been charred over a roaring campfire, and you have the idea.

Browse the snack aisle of your local grocery store and you're likely to find this trend on display in all kinds of iterations — from Extra Toast Cheez-Its to Dark Split Pretzels, Cape Cod Dark Russet potato chips, and Dark Roasted peanuts. While bitter and charred weren't always everyone's cup of tea, the flavor profiles are beginning to take the culinary world by storm. Scorched-tasting snacks are new but also comforting, as the slightly burnt taste is one almost every at-home cook has experienced. Plus, when strategically placed on a charcuterie board or grazing table, these crispy-tasting snacks bring a touch of intensity to the flavors already present at the party without shocking guests into aversion through excessive spice or unknown ingredients.